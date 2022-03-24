Mason City businessman made mark through volunteering in early 1900s

Walter J. Walker

Arriving in Mason City in 1913, Walter J. Walker began a career in real estate, followed by the banking business before settling into a career with the Mutual Life Insurance Company. Walker volunteered in Mason City through numerous leadership opportunities to benefit the community.

He served as the chair for the Cerro Gordo County Society for Crippled Children and Adults from 1947 to 1957. The Easter Seal Society of Cerro Gordo county was part of a network of 2,000 state and local societies around the country. The society relied on small, individual contributions to make a greater contribution to their efforts. Funds raised were used for special education, speech therapy, sheltered workshops, employment and placement opportunities and diagnostic and rehabilitation centers.

In 1943, Walker was the chair of the Cerro Gordo County War Chest Campaign. 1945 saw him as the chair of the War Bond Campaign.

In his 1943 speech at the KGLO Forum on the three fronts in World War, Walker reminded participants that their donation would help on the three fronts: home front, battlefront and the United Nations front. “In the time of war the morale of the folks at home must be maintained.” stated Walker.

Walker urged local welfare and character building agencies to continue their character building work in both the time of war and peace.

The work of the USO provides comfort to fighting men and women on the fighting front. Addressing the United Nations front he stated that “by providing lifesaving medicines for the treatment of both civilians and armed forces of our allies, and by replanting the ravaged lands with seed, the crushed hearts with hope.”

Walker understood the importance that each individual could have toward helping others lead happier lives, working to build happier lives worldwide in numerous ways.

