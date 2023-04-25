Mason City's Highline Trail is one step closer to completion. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning to celebrate what Mayor Bill Schickel called the city's new "park in the sky."

The High Line Trail will be an eight mile, partially elevated multi-use trail. It is part of a larger regional trails plan that will connect Mason City residents and visitors to areas of interest and activities around the city as well as nearby parks and natural areas, including Lime Creek Conservation Area and Nature Center, according to a press release from the city.

The Highline Trail is being graded, and soon lime chips will be laid and safety features added on bridges and other areas. It is expected the trail will be completed by August.

"We're very lucky to have these kinds of features in a community this size," said Aaron Burnett, city administrator. "Bike North Iowa and all of these trail and park improvements are just another reason Mason City is so attractive."

"Once we have all of this done and all of the trails are completely linked, I think it'll be an outstanding draw to the area," Schickel said. "This has been a focus of our planning committees for quite a few years now. There are so many projects that have been in the works that are finally coming together, and I think it'll be a real benefit for River City. North Iowa Human Powered Trails and the Active Living Transportation Committee were both instrumental in the development of Mason City's growing trail network, and we're really grateful to them."

Destination Iowa, a tourism program under the Iowa Economic Development Authority, awarded Mason City a $4.5 million grant dedicated to the Bike North Iowa program. Bike North Iowa will work to link trails, upgrade bike landings and trailheads and provide North Iowa with a groomed and safe trail riding experience.

