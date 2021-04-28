Mason City bike rodeo takes place May 15

The Mason City YMCA is hosting a bike rodeo that's free for all to attend.

The event will take place May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mason City Family YMCA.

Attendees can learn basic bike skills, get free simple bike repairs courtesy of Wayne's Ski and Cycle, partake on a 2-to-3-mile family bike ride around Big Blue and enter to win raffle prizes, including a bike and other accessories.

The raffle drawings will take place at 1 p.m.

Participants will be required to wear helmets and bring their own bicycles.

Participants can register or learn more at the YMCA or online at www.masoncityymca.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.