 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City bike rodeo takes place May 15
0 comments
alert

Mason City bike rodeo takes place May 15

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City YMCA is hosting a bike rodeo that's free for all to attend.

The event will take place May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mason City Family YMCA.

Attendees can learn basic bike skills, get free simple bike repairs courtesy of Wayne's Ski and Cycle, partake on a 2-to-3-mile family bike ride around Big Blue and enter to win raffle prizes, including a bike and other accessories.

The raffle drawings will take place at 1 p.m.

Participants will be required to wear helmets and bring their own bicycles.

Participants can register or learn more at the YMCA or online at www.masoncityymca.org.

YMCA

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Man busted at JFK with 35 live finches stuffed inside hair curlers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News