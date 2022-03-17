Mason City begins effort to save Mohawk Square

Since 2019, the Mohawk Square building in Mason City has sat vacant with a massive hole in its roof and no movement in repairing the damage.

In 2022, the city is stepping in to try and save the historic building.

On Tuesday, the Mason City Council reviewed a year-long option to purchase Mohawk Square from its current owners, who, according to director of development services Steven Van Steenhuyse, are making no effort to restore the building.

The option to purchase totals $302,840, which is just over half of the $574,100 assessed value of the building, according to Van Steenhuyse.

While the city is making the effort to sign the purchase option, City Administrator Aaron Burnett wanted to make it clear that the city has no intention of buying Mohawk Square from its current owners.

The reason for the purchase option, according to Burnett, is to allow the city to perform a survey on the integrity and safety of the building and to determine how much repairs would cost.

This is to give the building a real chance to be bought and restored by developers, because without that information, buyers have not been interested.

"One of the biggest issues you face when you're trying to get a development to happen is uncertainty," Burnett said. "Unfortunately, Mohawk Square suffers from a lot of uncertainty."

According to both Burnett and Van Steenhuyse, interested developers have toured Mohawk Square, but without an idea of how much damage there is in the building, nobody is willing to buy the property.

"By having the option we are able to give that certainty," Burnett said. "We'll be able to clear up some of these issues that have been causing issues for any developer to move forward on that property."

Burnett said that following the council's approval of the purchase option, the city would be able to move to establish the study "as soon as possible."

Van Steenhuyse, who has been in the interior of Mohawk Square, said that while he doesn't know for sure, he is optimistic about the state of the building.

However, there is the distinct possibility that the building is in need of more structural repairs than it would seem to the naked eye, and if that's the case, Burnett said that demolition would then be the likely option.

But either way, the study will need to be performed before the future of the building can be evaluated.

Mohawk Square, located at 22 North Georgia Ave., used to be home to Mason City High School before the school moved to its current location on the east side of town. Within the old building, several relics of the high school still remain, including the entirety of the old theater which Van Steenhuyse said is still in good shape.

Prior to the building being closed, it served as an office building, housing organizations such as Cerro Gordo Public Health, Iowa Legal Aid and the Elderbridge Agency on Aging.

In May of 2019, the building's roof collapsed in on itself following a severe rain storm.

If the building is able to be restored and the city finds an interested developer, Burnett indicated that Mohawk Square is likely to become housing in the very distant future.

Members of the city council responded positively to the agenda item, and expressed excitement over the potential rehabilitation of the building.

"I'm excited to see how this turns out," council member Paul Adams said.

The city council ultimately approved the purchase option unanimously.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

