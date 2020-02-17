Mason City-based Masonic Lodge holds chili cook-off

The Harding Masonic Lodge will host a chili cook-off on Saturday in Mason City.
The all-you-can-eat chili cook-off will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mason City Masonic Temple, 304 First St. SE.
Attendees will judge the winner of the cook-off.
It costs $8 per person, but children 8 years old and younger eat free.
