Mason City auto dealer hosts Toys for Tots donation drive

With his childhood experience with not having a lot at Christmastime, DaLayne Germundson, owner of Mason City Auto Sales, wants to make sure that kids will have toys this holiday season.

Germundson has organized a Toys for Tots party at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Germundson said he used Facebook to invite around 100 people to attend, is hoping to see the even garner 150 to 200 unwrapped toy donations.

"I require that each person that enters, that I invite, that they bring a toy," said Germundson.

In past years, Germundson said he has been able fill 10 collection boxes of toys. He added they have three boxes filled already and that this is the fourth year he has hosted a party.

The event will be held at Mason City Auto Sales, located at 615 N Federal Ave. Pulled pork and other side dishes will be served, along with prizes given out to guests. Germundson posted on Facebook that the man in the big red suit would be stopping by as well.

"Why I do it is because I grew up in a family of 11 in poverty. It's just a way to kind of give back to the community and try to help the kids in North Iowa," Germundson said regarding his commitment to the charity.

Ernie Martinez, campaign coordinator for Mason City Toys for Tots, said the need this year is gifts for the older children, noting the organization receives lots of gifts for younger kids but not much for the older ones.

Germundson said people wishing to donate to Toys for Tots can feel free to bring their donation to Mason City Auto Sales.

