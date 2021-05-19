 Skip to main content
Mason City athletes break ground on MCHS fieldhouse
Mason City athletes break ground on MCHS fieldhouse

A group of student athletes gathered alongside school officials for the groundbreaking of a new fieldhouse under construction at Mason City High School on Wednesday.

The fieldhouse will feature state-of-the-art training facilities, an indoor track, a gymnasium and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Sophomore Rosa Monarch, who participates in diving, track, and softball, was one of the athletes on hand. "For diving, I know personally there's not a lot of space; I'm constantly sharing lanes with the swimmers," Monarch said. "And it's going to be awesome to be able to host indoor track meets."

Construction on the sports facility is expected to wrap up next year.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

