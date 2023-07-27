The 2023 National Night Out will be held at the Mason City Arena from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event is coordinated by Friends of the Family and the Mason City Police Department. This year's celebration will be packed with resource booths, activities and games as well as door prizes and food.

National Night Out is an annual event designed to bring neighbors together with law enforcement to strengthen communities. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch lights and head on out to the arena for information from local agencies and friendly fun.

Both Iowa State Patrol and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department will have squad cars inside the arena for children to inspect. The Mason City Police Department will bring the MRAP -- its Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle -- to the arena parking lot. Mason City Fire Department will have a ladder truck, and the Clear Lake Fire Department will provide vintage fire and police vehicles for display.

Activities include inflatables, kids' pedal pull, spin art and balloons and face painting. Food and drink have been donated by Fareway and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Overdrive Auto has provided bikes, scooters, balls and more as prizes.

There are currently more than 30 agencies, businesses and organizations ready to share their vision of community on National Night Out.