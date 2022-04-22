Mason City apprenticeships gearing for next school year

Creating new options for Mason City students is a common goal of the district to improve the community as a whole.

Mason City schools currently has a pre-apprenticeship program in the field of masonry, embedded into the year-long construction class offered at the high school. Students who take the course are given their pre-apprenticeship certificate and gives them a fast track into masonry programs beyond high school.

The district is making progress to develop new registered apprenticeship programs in three core areas: manufacturing, healthcare, and construction. Curriculum director Bridgette Wagoner says the goal with these programs that students can do one more year of training after high school and receive a nationally recognized certificate.

The majority of the programs currently developed or in the works are a combination of partnerships between the district, North Iowa Area Community College, and local employers.

Wagoner says with the current programs, she is working to make connections with local employers in Mason City. The plan right now is to make an opportunity available for students to have summer employment and learn the trades. The district is working to partner up with Henkel Construction.

"We've got to make sure that students are being good employees and that they are being productive. It's kind of following all the paperwork," said Wagoner.

Mason City schools is currently waiting on word about grant funding for the future healthcare apprenticeship program. Whether or not the funding comes through, the district will find a way to build the program.

A welding apprenticeship is also in the works, with discussions taking place between the school and Sukup Manufacturing. Wagoner says the main topic that is being discussed is the right timing to hire a student. Students who choose welding would have to demonstrate some prerequisite skills to the employer.

"We're all frantically working to try to get that up and running," said Wagoner. "There are some logistical details like that. There's a national office of apprenticeships that have oversight of the work processes and you get sort of a standard list of them and you're allowed to make modifications of those that are specific to your local program."

The paraprofessional and teacher apprenticeship, which was discussed at a February school board meeting, is in the grant-application stages. Wagoner says she expects the grant to be fairly competitive but the district has individuals ready to go.

"We've got the people and the pipeline ready for that. We just have to wait and see if we can get the funding for that one," said Wagoner.

The intended goal is to have the programs available by the 2022-2023 school year.

Wagoner said the efforts to develop and kick off new apprenticeships are because of workforce and population trends in North Iowa. She added the workforce trends are "alarming" and parallel Mason City's enrollment report.

"I heard very similar things from employers that are having a really hard time filling workforce needs," said Wagoner. "On a bigger scale, the region creates a difficulty in attracting new businesses because we have to guarantee that there's a workforce."

That is where the school district comes in as a gatekeeper for the future workforce.

"What I hope is that we can kind of rally together around some common things that benefit the whole community. Then on the student side of things like this is just 100% about creating more opportunities for our kids and more options," said Wagoner.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.