Mason City announce RAGBRAI T-shirt fundraiser

RAGBRAI Mason City announced a fundraising campaign and an opportunity for donors to become members of the official "Century Club."

According to a press release, donors who give a $100 tax deductible donation will receive an exclusive Century Club t-shirt. The limited edition shirt will feature the first and last names of Century Club donors on the back of the shirt. The names will be arranged in the shape of the state of Iowa and overlaying the number 100.

Mason City announces RAGBRAI theme, logo for overnight stop The logo design and theme for the overnight-stop RAGBRAI festivities in Mason City were anno…

Proceeds will be used by RAGBRAI Mason City for the July 27 festivities in downtown Mason City. The Century Club fundraiser will end Tuesday, May 31 and is exclusive to individuals only according to the release.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses. Century Club donations can be made online at https://ragbraimasoncity.com/tshirts.

Standard RAGBRAI Mason City t-shirts can be purchased on Monday, June 6.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.