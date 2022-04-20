 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City announce RAGBRAI T-shirt fundraiser

RAGBRAI Ride of the Century Logo

RAGBRAI Mason City announced a fundraising campaign and an opportunity for donors to become members of the official "Century Club."

According to a press release, donors who give a $100 tax deductible donation will receive an exclusive Century Club t-shirt. The limited edition shirt will feature the first and last names of Century Club donors on the back of the shirt. The names will be arranged in the shape of the state of Iowa and overlaying the number 100.

Proceeds will be used by RAGBRAI Mason City for the July 27 festivities in downtown Mason City. The Century Club fundraiser will end Tuesday, May 31 and is exclusive to individuals only according to the release.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses. Century Club donations can be made online at https://ragbraimasoncity.com/tshirts.

Standard RAGBRAI Mason City t-shirts can be purchased on Monday, June 6. 

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

