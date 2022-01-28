Mason City and Charles City to host RAGBRAI 2022 riders

Get excited folks, one of the biggest annual events in the state is returning to North Iowa

On Friday night, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced its route for its 2022 event, and Mason City and Charles City were both named as overnight stops for the event.

"It will be incredible," James said. "I can't even put it into words, it would feel like we are back."

RAGBRAI is a seven-day bike ride across the state of Iowa, with 2022 aiming to be the event's 48th running. According to RAGBRAI, the event is the oldest, longest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

Mason City last hosted RAGBRAI in 2014, and the economic impact it had on the city in just one day can not be understated. According to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, when RAGBRAI came to town in 2014 it had a $3 million economic impact in just the one day it was here.

"We would expect that to be even more this year... $3 million is a baseline of what we should expect," Schickel said of the $3 million from 2014. "It would be great to give our local businesses a benefit from this influx of people."

Charles City played host to RAGBRAI even more recently in 2017.

Back in 2014 the event was massive, with over 14,000 people entering into the community for just one day, and with an even larger turnout expected for 2022.

"There are a lot of opportunities for our community to benefit (from RAGBRAI)," James said.

RAGBRAI 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 24-30. That gives both cities just under six months to prepare for the largescale event.

"It's going to be all hands on deck that's for sure," Schickel said.

But the expectation with being a host city is that Mason City and Charles City need to go all out.

"Back in 2014 it was a party... We hear all the time from RAGBRAI riders that they want to come back to Mason City," James said. "The expectation when applying is that we do that again this year."

In 2014 Mason City hosted country singer Bret Michaels, and while there isn't officially an artist lined up for 2022, James said that host cities will have to put on a concert as part of being picked to host.

James also noted that for a mid-week stop, like Mason City has, RAGBRAI prefers to have a "big" headliner.

In addition to the concert, several vendors will travel to Mason City and Charles City to set up shop for the day, and food and beverage stands will be set up across the festival area. Local businesses will also take advantage and get involved with vendor stands of their own, according to James.

In addition to Mason City and Charles City, Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, West Union and Lansing will be the other host cities for RAGBRAI 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

