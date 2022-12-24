Mason City Alternative School students gift handmade blankets

Before winter weather swept across Mason City on Wednesday, several elementary students were able to take home a handmade gift from Mason City Alternative School: a colorful fleece tie blanket.

Buddy Blankets have been a tradition carried out by students at Mason City Alternative School for almost 10 years. The student management team, which acts like a student council, came up with the idea of raising money to buy materials needed for blankets and then donating them to those in need. The idea evolved into giving blankets to students in need at the elementary level, according to Principal Katie Fistler.

After raising the funds during early December, students take a trip to the local fabric store to pick out fabric. Then they volunteer their time to construct the blankets, with each elementary school receiving two. Every so often, community members help further the tradition with material donations

The blankets are made from two pieces of fleece laid on top of each other with slits cut on the perimeter every few inches. Students then take the cut segments and knot them together.

“Our kids give them the blanket, but the look on those kids’ faces are just priceless. Just that smile knowing that ‘I have a warm blanket and someone made this just for me,’” said Fistler.

Mason City Alternative School students Kylee Kline, Ciara Crom, and Brittany Jung were helping assemble the blankets Tuesday to be delivered the next day. Each student took a side to work on, quickly tying together the fabric.

“I feel like it really just brings them joy because you never know what’s going on, so this just will help them feel better,” said Crom.

The principal said every participating student comes back from the blanket delivery with stories and smiles.

“We try to teach that it’s a good thing to give back to the community that supported us and keep that tradition. It’s something that we want to teach our kids, that it’s really important to give back to the elementary school that helped you,” said Fistler.