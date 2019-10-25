Students at the Mason City Alternative School explored careers in health care, construction, law enforcement and other fields Friday.
Representatives from six local businesses and agencies came to the school to talk to students during an annual career fair.
"The kids are excited about it," said Katie Fistler, supervisor at the school.
Each student chose four sessions to attend.
Zion Quashie said he enjoyed the Mercy One session because "there were a lot of fun activities."
He also said he liked the presentation by Henkel Construction.
Representatives from Metalcraft, Cargill, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and DealerBuilt also were at the fair.
Quashie is still exploring his career options. He said he's like to be an IT technician "because I love computers," but he also loves music.
The school has been hosting a career fair annually for the past five years.
Fistler said the students not only learn about job opportunities in North Iowa, but also how to get those jobs.
The students learn about resume building and job interview skills, as well as how they should dress if they are going to a business to ask for an application or for an interview.
"First impressions are huge," Fistler said.
The students also learn what classes they should be taking if they want to enter a particular field, according to Fistler.
Hunter Callanan, workforce specialist with the North Iowa Corridor, came to the school earlier in the week to talk to the students about the businesses to be represented at the fair so they could do research and decide which sessions they wanted to attend.
Callanan said one of the biggest issues North Iowa businesses are facing is attracting young employees to replace all the Baby Boomers who are retiring and "getting skilled talent."
Student Kourtney Krumm, who would like to own her own business someday, is already working as a housekeeper at Mercy One.
She said she knows someone not much older than her who started working in the housekeeping department and is now a desk employee at the hospital's cancer center.
Krumm said the career fair is "a good opportunity for everyone here."
