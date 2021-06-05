Mason City Alternative School holds commencement

The Mason City Alternative School held commencement Thursday for its 2021 graduating class, and a tone of thankfulness was present throughout the ceremony.

MCAS, or "The Alty," as it's referred to by staff and students, is a high school program within the Mason City Community School District which provides a smaller, alternative learning environment to help students who've fallen behind catch up on required credits while fostering an atmosphere of lower stress than some may find at the high school.

Nearly 50 students made their way to the stage to receive their diplomas, with some receiving scholarships and awards for merit and academic work as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Paige Nelson and Jade Green spoke at the ceremony, both expressing their sentiments to staff and fellow students.

"Without the staff working their hardest during our time here, none of these graduates would be standing here today," Nelson said. "With their endless amounts of effort and dedication to all of the students, the Alternative School became a good place for us to feel secure."