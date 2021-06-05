 Skip to main content
Mason City Alternative School holds commencement
The Mason City Alternative School held commencement Thursday for its 2021 graduating class, and a tone of thankfulness was present throughout the ceremony.

MC Alt grad 2

Mason City Alternative School students react to receiving their diplomas during the commencement ceremony on Thursday.

MCAS, or "The Alty," as it's referred to by staff and students, is a high school program within the Mason City Community School District which provides a smaller, alternative learning environment to help students who've fallen behind catch up on required credits while fostering an atmosphere of lower stress than some may find at the high school. 

Nearly 50 students made their way to the stage to receive their diplomas, with some receiving scholarships and awards for merit and academic work as well.

MC Alt grad 3

Senior Emma Fitzgerald is recognized with the Perseverance Award at the Mason City Alternative School commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Seniors Paige Nelson and Jade Green spoke at the ceremony, both expressing their sentiments to staff and fellow students.

"Without the staff working their hardest during our time here, none of these graduates would be standing here today," Nelson said. "With their endless amounts of effort and dedication to all of the students, the Alternative School became a good place for us to feel secure."

"For the last four years Katie (Fistler, principal) has told us time after time again, 'Not only will you leave here with your diploma in one hand, but a set of tools for your toolbox in the other,'" Green said. "Tools like communication, self-motivation, and the ability to advocate for yourself."

MC Alternative grad - 1

The Mason City Alternative School Class of 2021 celebrates its graduation at the commencement ceremony on Thursday.

"With these tools, (we) are ready for what ever comes our way," Green said. "With these tools, show your mentors, your parents, your teachers that we aren't done."

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

