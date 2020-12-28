 Skip to main content
Mason City alternate side parking takes effect Monday night
Mason City alternate side parking takes effect Monday night

Blizzard 1

A man uses a snow blower to remove plowed snow from around a parked vehicle last March in Mason City.

It's that time of year again. 

Due to Tuesday's anticipated snow, starting 7 p.m. Monday night, Dec. 28, Mason City's Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will remain in effect until further notice. 

On odd-numbered days of the month, parking is allowed on odd-numbered sides of the street. On even-numbered days of the month, parking is permitted on even-numbered sides of the street. 

People must move their vehicles from one side of the street to the other between 4 and 7 p.m. for the next day.

In cul-de-sacs with consecutive numbers, parking permissions correspond with the schedule of its connecting streets. 

While alternate side parking is in effect, signs prohibiting parking on only one side of the street will not be enforced, with alternate side parking rules taking precedence. Alternate side parking regulations don't apply to streets where parking is prohibited on both sides of the street. 

The Emergency Snow Route includes First Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue — street parking here is prohibited until further notice. 

For more information on the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance regulations, visit www.masoncity.net. To check current status, call the Alternate Side Parking hotline at (641) 424-7188. Announcements are also made at the City of Mason City's Facebook page and Twitter account.

Globe Gazette staff favorite stories of 2020

