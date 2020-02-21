Mason City alternate side parking in effect for foreseeable future
Mason City alternate side parking in effect for foreseeable future

Ticket on Taylor Avenue

A unpleasant surprise awaits this car's owner as it was parked on Taylor Avenue on a Friday afternoon in January.

 Shane Lantz

Alternate side parking in Mason City went back into effect a couple weeks back, and it will remain so for the foreseeable future.

In anticipation of cold temperatures and snow next week, the Alternate Side Parking (ASP) ordinance will remain in effect until further notice, the Mason City Police Department announced in a recent press release.

Violators will be ticketed while the ordinance is in effect. Enforcement in a given season can begin as early as Nov. 15 and last until March 31.

You can check the status of the ordinance on the Mason City website (https://www.masoncity.net/), or by calling 641-424-7188 at any time.

During the changeover period on a given day (4 to 7 p.m.), try to avoid parking opposite vehicles across the street so that larger vehicles can still pass through the street.

Also keep in mind that it's a leap year, so February has 29 days. If alternate side parking is still in effect on those odd-numbered days of Feb. 29 to March 1, you'll have to park on the same side of the street during those consecutive odd-numbered dates.

Winter storm of Jan. 17, 2020

