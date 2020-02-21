Mason City alternate side parking in effect for foreseeable future

Alternate side parking in Mason City went back into effect a couple weeks back, and it will remain so for the foreseeable future.
In anticipation of cold temperatures and snow next week, the Alternate Side Parking (ASP) ordinance will remain in effect until further notice, the Mason City Police Department announced in a recent press release.
Violators will be ticketed while the ordinance is in effect. Enforcement in a given season can begin as early as Nov. 15 and last until March 31.
During the changeover period on a given day (4 to 7 p.m.), try to avoid parking opposite vehicles across the street so that larger vehicles can still pass through the street.
Also keep in mind that it's a leap year, so February has 29 days. If alternate side parking is still in effect on those odd-numbered days of Feb. 29 to March 1, you'll have to park on the same side of the street during those consecutive odd-numbered dates.
Only the headlights of cars could be seen on U.S. Highway 65, just south of Mason City, as a severe winter storm system moved through the area late Friday afternoon. High winds and snow created slick spots on roads and near-whiteout conditions.
Ribbons of blowing snow created slick spots on roads and near-whiteout conditions on U.S. Highway 65, just south of Mason City, as a severe winter storm system moved through the area late Friday afternoon, Jan. 17.
A unpleasant surprise awaits this car's owner as it was parked on Taylor Avenue on a Friday afternoon in January.
Shane Lantz
Lisa Grouette
Lisa Grouette
A man walks on a snow covered road as snow falls in Mason City on a Friday in January.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
A truck plows driveways on East State Street as snow falls in Mason City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Visibility is low as snow falls in Mason City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
A plow clears a road near downtown Mason City as snow falls on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
High winds blow freshly fallen snow off of rooftops in downtown Mason City, causing low visibility on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk as snow falls in Mason City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
A man clears snow from a bank drive thru in Mason City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Shoppers leave Hy-Vee East and walk to their cars as snow falls on Friday in Mason City.