Mason City airport unaffected by computer crash

Mason City Municipal Airport staff and passengers were largely unaffected by the Federal Aviation Administration's ground-stop order after an outage in a government system caused thousands of flights to be delayed or canceled across the country Wednesday.

Pilots are required to check the system, known as the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM), before takeoff. It lists potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system was formerly telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but it has moved online.

Airport Manager David Sims said Mason City does use NOTAM, but there were no commercial flights in or out Wednesday morning.

"Fortunately, there's no snow on the runway today so we're in pretty good shape; and as far as I know, our airline flights are running on time (today)," he said. "The advantage is, right now, we don't have any scheduled flights in the morning. Had we had morning flights, those may have been impacted."

The United flight to Chicago scheduled for 1:26 p.m. Wednesday took off on schedule. Former Waldorf University soccer player Daniel Burko said he was happy his flight was on time, but he had layovers in Chicago and Houston before ending up in Nashville.

"I hope this flight stays on time," Burko said a couple hours before takeoff. "I am a little worried about my connecting flights being delayed or canceled because of the (NOTAM software) crash."

Sims agreed Burko could have issues after leaving Mason City.

"That's the only problem," Sims said. "When you have a disruption early in the day, it kind of backs up down the line to get aircraft and crews to complete their schedules as planned."

According to the Associated Press, the White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

The NOTAM system breakdown late Tuesday led to more than 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 6,000 delayed flights by 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

