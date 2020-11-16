 Skip to main content
Mason City Airport Commission accepting farmland bids
Mason City Municipal Airport

The Mason City Municipal Airport terminal.

Those looking to possibly score some farmland in the Mason City area may well be in luck.

Through December 14, the Mason City Airport Commission is soliciting bids to lease about 233 acres of farmland which is divided among parcels at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

According to a notice, bids may be for one, two or three year terms beginning March 1, 2021 and should be accompanied by a statement containing "the names, addresses and telephone numbers of three parties familiar with the bidder’s cash rent farming and land management practices."

Bids are due at the office of the Mason City Airport Manager.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

