Markley & Blythe set to open Friday

After 10 months the Historic Park Inn Hotel will have a restaurant occupant.

On Friday, Markley & Blythe restaurant will open within the Historic Park Inn Hotel, marking the first time the space within the hotel has been used in 10 months.

Markley & Blythe is being opened by the Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG), which also began as the new management group in charge of the Historic Park Inn at the start of 2022, following the decision from HPI Partners LLC to not renew its management contract at the end of 2021.

Steve Palmer, the founder and Chief Vision Officer of IRHG spoke with the Globe Gazette about the Markley & Blythe opening.

"It's such a special project, I can't find enough adjectives to say that," Palmer said. "We are so excited to welcome people."

The name Markley & Blythe is a reference to James Markley and James Blythe, the two attorneys who introduced Frank Lloyd Wright, architect of the Historic Park Inn Hotel, to Mason City.

Palmer, who describes himself as "a long time architecture buff," and "a big fan of Frank Lloyd Wright," and his team at IRHG thought naming the hotel after the duo was a great gesture to honor the history of the Historic Park Inn Hotel.

"We just looked to why Frank Lloyd Wright was in Mason City, how did that happen," Palmer said. "This is one in terms of the name where it just made sense to honor the reason that we're all there."

The restaurant space now occupied by Markley & Blythe used to be the location of the 1910 Grille, which closed in wave of controversy after several staff members quit within a short period of time.

The disgruntled workers cited being overworked and underpaid as the reason for their departure from the 1910 Grille. Owner Steve Noto asserted that he closed the restaurant because of staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palmer said that the Markley & Blythe won't share any resemblance to the 1910 Grille, aside from the location, and that they intend for the restaurant to be a new and unique experience for Mason City residents.

Markley & Blythe was described as a sophisticated but approachable American tavern by Palmer. The menu will feature a selection of snacks, starters and entrees inducing Iowa cheese curds, duck pot pie, short rib ravioli and bone marrow bread pudding.

"If you want to come to Markley & Blythe and grab a beer and a burger at the bar you can do that, or if you want to have three courses and a great bottle of wine you can do that," Palmer said.

Jonny Worley of Mason City was named Executive Chef of Markley & Blythe. Worley is originally a native of Greene, and has extensive experience in the culinary craft. Worley previously worked in Minnesota at fine-dining Italian restaurant Bella Cucina, and recently served as a food service manager for Hy-Vee.

"We got really lucky to find a chef like Jonny (Worley) in Mason City," Palmer said. "It was an immediate connection there... It just clicked really quickly."

Markley & Blythe is set to open its doors on Friday, which has Palmer and the rest of IRHG excited about the future.

"We want to take care of the facility, we want to honor its legacy," Palmer said. "We're just super excited we've been given the opportunity."

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

