March in Mason City makes plea for women's rights

As dozens stood in Central Park listening to speaker after speaker take their turn at the microphone, the overarching message to the crowd became clear: Vote.

During the North Iowa Women's March on Saturday in Mason City, nine speakers pleaded that women's rights were on the ballot this year and for attendees to do their part and vote in the election next month.

Iowa State Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman each implored the importance of having women represented in government and in the voting process, with Ragan stating that "women are going to decide this election this year."

Another speaker, Erika Breddin, a transgender woman and LGBTQ advocate, quoted the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, saying "lets make some good trouble" when asking the crowd to get involved in the upcoming election and to help get others involved.

The crowd cheered as each speaker made their impassioned plea to protect women's rights for nearly an hour before the group marched its way through downtown Mason City. Many of those attending held signs and waved to oncoming traffic.

The event was hosted by the Cerro Gordo County Democrats.

