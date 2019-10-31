The best selling Christmas artist of all time is coming to Mason City.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will perform at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.
This fall, Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate the 35th Anniversary of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest-running consecutive concert tour.
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre.
You have free articles remaining.
This year’s show will feature original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.
To learn more about the show, visit www.mannheimsteamroller.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.
For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.