Manly elephant chooses Cordle as her new owner

Ellie the elephant chooses her owners. She likes those with eccentric tastes. This March, she convinced Pat Cordle to haul her down Highway 9 to his farmhouse.
Ellie is a fiberglass Asian elephant. As Cordell inspected her the day before Saint Patrick’s Day, she was wearing a headdress of snow.
In the beginning, Ellie was pink. After moving her from Tom's Country Market and Mechanical Musical Wonderland in Manly, former owner Lavonne Gregory painted the elephant gray.
“She does need a bath,” Cordle’s girlfriend Donna Meacham said.
Security cameras ensure Ellie does not escape.
On the other side of Cordle’s drive are large rows of solar panels.
“I’m a green kind of guy,” Cordle said. “I compost. I raise food in my garden. I don’t leave the farm much. I try to make what we need here.”
“He should’ve been born in the 1800s,” Meacham said.
Cordle raises Saint Bernard dogs and Alaskan Malamutes and flies a powered parachute. When he’s not soaring high above his farm, he drives an electric car. A perfect owner for Ellie.
Hurdy-gurdy man
Ellie once sat in the backyard of Tom’s Country Market. Tom Fretty built his local business with his own hands, but it was forced to close in 1979. He also served as a mentor, taking Cordle to his first auction.
“He was a picker before the American Pickers,” Cordle said.
“Tom and Jean Fretty did so much for north Iowa,” Meacham said. “Tom was a humanitarian.”
Fretty also owned a giant mouse that kept his elephant in line. There was an ice cream parlor. A carousel. A waterfall. Both mechanical and live music was produced by player pianos, calliopes, a reginaphone, a 146 Wurlitzer double, a Spanish street organ, a hurdy-gurdy and a jazz band organ, just to name a few.
In Manly, a larger than life size steer stood next to Ellie. Cordle says he now grazes the fairgrounds in Austin.
Manly natives Warren Westcott and Pat Deninger are currently producing a documentary about Tom’s Country Market. Ellie’s fame is growing.
Fretty believed that when the government tore down billboards in the 1970s, it razed his business as well. No other advertising could match the performance of roadside signs.
Cordle said when the interstate was built, highways 65 and 9 were no longer big draws, and most businesses suffered. Before that, people came from miles around to Fretty’s eclectic venue.
Cordle’s parents owned the Donut House in the same complex as this mechanical musical spectacular roadside circus.
“I always liked having an elephant in my backyard,” Cordle said.
The visitors’ children shot cap guns with local kids while playing cowboys and Indians.
One exception was Cordle, who had to substitute sticks as replicas of Wild West pistols. It is the reason there is one wall in Cordle’s shop filled with cap guns. As well, his family’s Donut House sign hangs in his shop. A security system is a must, because cap guns are not exactly heavy artillery.
Cordle describes his collection as ‘weird stuff’ – placing him in line as the obvious successor to Fretty and Gregory.
Dumbo
Cordle was one of eight siblings, and they all worked in the Donut House. They were like the Partridge Family, except with pastries instead of tambourines. For Cordle, the music would come later.
Cordle is a guitarist. He once played for a living from Des Moines to Minneapolis, writing music and jamming for several bands, including the Cadillac Cowboys. Besides a life-sized elephant, he owns a Les Paul.
Once he got tired of the night life, he delivered mail for 34 years.
Meacham also worked at the Donut House. In junior high, Cordle and Meacham had their first kiss in the Manly movie theater. Forty years later, they found each other again. A fiberglass elephant helped bring them back together.
After Fretty, Jim and Lavonne Gregory became Ellie’s owners. They were eccentric enough. The Gregory home was a menagerie of exotic art and other trinkets assembled over a lifetime. Some were valuable, some not so valuable. All held a deeper meaning for the Gregorys, because the collection made them different.
“They liked eccentric things,” Cordle said. As a neighbor, he knew them well. “They didn’t want it to just be a typical farmhouse.”
In a 1989 Globe Gazette article, Jan Lovell describes the wonder of the hexagonal Gregory home, once filled with boxer dogs, Himalayan cats and hundreds of elephants. It combined the Victorian era with an Asian influence and Lavonne’s vision of a future world. There was a party floor accessible by spiral staircase. There were wood, ivory and jade animal carvings.
In the article, Lavonne stands with a boxer dog Cordle sold her.
When Ellie moved from Tom’s Country Market east on Highway 9, the late Jim Gregory said, “It made a lot of drunks sober up.”
When Lavonne passed last year, Ellie needed a new home.
“That house became known as the elephant house,” Cordle said. “We’ll be the elephant house from now on. I’ve been called the elephant man. A lot of people call me Dumbo.”
Jungle
Cordle had to fight for Ellie to choose him.
Once visible from Highway 9, trees grew up and around her throughout the years, covering her hide in a camouflage of leaves and shadow. From the road, people could no longer see this silent resident.
During the last of six online Gregory auctions, a testament to a lifetime of nonconformity when it comes to knick-knacks, Cordle was vying against competition from as far north as Minnesota and as far south as Louisiana. The March sale ran down the backbone of America.
“My buddies and I sat there that night on our computers,” Cordle said of his fight with unseen foes. “I wanted to get it so it would stay on Highway 9.”
The community contributed, adding donations to save the elephant. Cordle called it the Highway 9 elephant fund. He even bought elephant insurance. The final price tag was around $11,000, but the cost will greatly exceed that number. Without the contributions of family and friends, Ellie might have walked far away. Now it will only be a short trip.
“A 1,700-pound elephant coming down the road will be cool to see,” Cordle said.
This will not be the first time she has rumbled, crashed and stomped through the jungle of Highway 9’s utility poles, leaning under electric lines and telephone cables.
Ellie is also 12-and-a-half feet tall, adding another obstacle to her impending transport. Cordle is 6-foot-3 and can walk under the old girl’s neck. Since she is fiberglass, moving her in early spring will be slightly more precarious.
“I have a feeling it’ll be the longest 1.7 miles I’ve ever driven,” Cordle said of the distance of his farm from the Gregorys’ home. “I’ll take it slow.”
Cordle’s father used to tell him, “Anytime you’re moving something big, make sure you’ve got a place to put it.”
After depositing 63 tons of fill and cement chunks, the platform should be ready for Ellie. The elephant will stand in front of Cordle’s house, surrounded by glacial rocks.
“Our neighbors have cows,” Cordle said. “We’ll have an elephant. People always thought I was a little crazy, a little eccentric, and now they know it. You don’t always have to be like everyone else.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.