Manly elephant chooses Cordle as her new owner

Jungle

Cordle had to fight for Ellie to choose him.

Once visible from Highway 9, trees grew up and around her throughout the years, covering her hide in a camouflage of leaves and shadow. From the road, people could no longer see this silent resident.

During the last of six online Gregory auctions, a testament to a lifetime of nonconformity when it comes to knick-knacks, Cordle was vying against competition from as far north as Minnesota and as far south as Louisiana. The March sale ran down the backbone of America.

“My buddies and I sat there that night on our computers,” Cordle said of his fight with unseen foes. “I wanted to get it so it would stay on Highway 9.”

The community contributed, adding donations to save the elephant. Cordle called it the Highway 9 elephant fund. He even bought elephant insurance. The final price tag was around $11,000, but the cost will greatly exceed that number. Without the contributions of family and friends, Ellie might have walked far away. Now it will only be a short trip.

“A 1,700-pound elephant coming down the road will be cool to see,” Cordle said.