Manly all school reunion registration open now

The Manly All School Reunion for the Hanlontown Redhawks, Manly Railroaders, Plymouth Pirates, North Central Falcons, and Central Springs Panthers will be held on June 7 at the Central Springs High School in Manly.

The Class of 1970 will be honored for its 50th reunion. Attendees do not need to be graduates of the schools, but need to have attended (or taught) at one of the schools prior to 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The registration and coffee social will take place from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A buffet meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and checks may be made payable to the Manly All School Reunion and mailed to PO Box 31, Lake Mills, IA 50450 no later than May 11, 2020.

Please indicate your name, graduating class, and choice of portabella mushroom chicken or roast beef. A short program will follow the meal until 2:30 p.m.

Registration/invitation forms may also be found at the Manly Public Library and the Manly Town Hall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0