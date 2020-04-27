Manly all school 2020 reunion canceled
Manly all school 2020 reunion canceled

The Manly All School Reunion scheduled for Sunday, June 7, for the Hanlontown Redhawks, Manly Railroaders, Plymouth Pirates, North Central Falcons, and Central Springs Panthers has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Aerials Manly Central Springs High School

Manly Central Springs High School

Those who have already paid registration fees will be mailed a reimbursement in the coming weeks.

Questions regarding the cancellation may be mailed to Manly All School Reunion, PO Box 31, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

