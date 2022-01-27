 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who died in Northwood fire identified

  • Updated
The Worth County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed in a house fire in Northwood this week as 64-year-old Douglas Alan Braun, of Northwood.

Braun was one of two people in the home at 201 14th Street S. in the early morning hours Wednesday, when the sheriff's department was called to the blaze, according to a press release issued Thursday morning by the sheriff's office.

One person who has not been identified suffered possible smoke inhalation and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa were they were treated and released, according to the press release.

No foul play is suspected but the case is still under investigation by the Northwood Fire Department, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal and the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Braun is the owner of the home, along with Dyan L. Braun, and the property has a net assessed valued of $69,258, according to tax records.

