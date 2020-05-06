Man sentenced in connection with fatal September crash in Mason City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A North Iowa man has been sentenced in connection with a crash last fall in Mason City that killed a Dumont woman and injured two others.

Tomas James Berk, 24, received a sentence of up to 15 years on Tuesday, stemming from two felony charges for his role in the single-vehicle rollover, which killed 21-year-old Madisyn Ensign of Dumont.

Ensign died after being ejected from a 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by Berk, which left the roadway and rolled over east of Mason City on California Avenue, near Highway 122 on Sept. 27.

Berk and another passenger, 18-year-old Dominic Clifford, were hospitalized for their injuries. Another unnamed minor passenger was treated at MercyOne and released.

Lab results indicated Berk had one or more controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.

The initial press release from law enforcement officials indicated Berk was from Janesville, Wisconsin, but court documents filed upon Berk's arrest in February listed his address as Ardale, Iowa.

Berk pleaded guilty in March to a count of homicide by vehicle - reckless driving and a count of serious injury by vehicle, for which he received consecutive sentences of up to 10 years and up to 5 years, respectively.