Man killed, two injured in Cerro Gordo County crash

A head-on collision in Cerro Gordo County on Monday night left a Mason City man dead and two children injured.

Stephen Miles of Mason City was pronounced dead at the scene and two minors were transported to MercyOne North Iowa Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

Authorities report a 2013 Nissan Altima was eastbound and a Pontiac G5 westbound on 265th Street. One of the vehicles crossed the centerline, striking the other head on. The Pontiac G5, driven by Miles, came to rest in the north ditch. The Altima came to rest in the roadway and was struck by a third vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol is working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department on the investigation. Mason City EMS and Nora Spring First Responders and EMS assisted at the scene.