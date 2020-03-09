Man killed in weekend Wright County crash

A single-car accident in Wright County Sunday morning resulted in the death of the driver, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Around 7 a.m., Jose Gabriel Velasco Cruz, 23, was driving a 2009 Dodge Charger west on 270th street, five miles east of Eagle Grove, when he failed to make the curve as the road converged into Hancock Avenue.

The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree. Cruz, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

