Man killed after being hit by vehicle near Mason City

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, just south of Mason City.

Around 8:15 p.m., the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a car vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and 220th Street.

Deputies determined a man exited his vehicle on the roadway, in front of oncoming traffic and was subsequently hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Mason City Fire and Ambulance responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names are being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation, however no charges against the driver are expected to be filed.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

