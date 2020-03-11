You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed after being hit by vehicle near Mason City
0 comments
breaking top story

Man killed after being hit by vehicle near Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance weblogo

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, just south of Mason City.

Around 8:15 p.m., the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a car vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and 220th Street.

Deputies determined a man exited his vehicle on the roadway, in front of oncoming traffic and was subsequently hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Mason City Fire and Ambulance responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names are being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation, however no charges against the driver are expected to be filed.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News