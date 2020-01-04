Man goes through ice on Brushy Creek Lake; DNR says test the ice first

The DNR is again reminding Iowans of deteriorating ice conditions after a rescue, this time at Brushy Creek Lake near Washington on Thursday.

The DNR reported that a man had fallen through the ice on Brushy Creek Lake approximately 50 yards from the north boat ramp. A nearby friend was able to push a sled to the man and pull him out of the water.

Although the ice may appear safe and thick enough for people to walk on, with the rollercoaster of temperatures lately, the ice conditions are deteriorating. With the freshly fallen snow from Friday, it is impossible to see the ice below.

Brushy Creek Lake is a popular spot for ice fishing and draws in anglers from all across the state, but officials warn anyone coming to the lake or any others across the state.

“It is very important that anyone stepping foot on an iced-over lake is taking every necessary precaution, is aware of the weather conditions and pays attention to all posted signs and flags,” said DNR Conservation Officer Bill Spece. “We want everyone that comes out here for a fun-filled day of memories to leave safely and make it back home alive.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The DNR has many ice safety tips:

• There is no such thing as 100% safe ice.