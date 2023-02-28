According to a statement from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, Tuesday morning, the Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to numerous fire calls, occurring between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. at the following locations: 324 S Kentucky Avenue; Birch Drive and North Rhode Island Avenue; 3701 Fourth Street SW; 440 S Illinois Avenue; and 777 S Eisenhower Avenue.

Zachary Bruce Sankey, 38, is in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges for burglary and arson. There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to the statement.