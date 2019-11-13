The historic Northwestern Hall building in downtown Mason City continues to move closer to a complete facelift.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Main Street Mason City a $75,000 grant for rehabilitation of the building at an event earlier this month, according to a press release issued by Main Street Mason City.
Thirteen other Main Street Iowa communities also received grants for local improvement projects, including upper story renovations, critical building stabilization and façade restoration and upgrades. A total of $1 million was awarded during the ceremony.
Northwestern Hall, originally the Atlantic & Pacific National Tea Company building, is owned by Mason City dentist Jay Lala, whose plans include turning the upper story of the building at 201 N. Federal Ave. into housing.
In 1930 The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, known as the A&P Grocery, opened and occupied the main retail space at 201 N. Federal Ave. for 10 years, according to information provided by Main Street Mason City. The Chicago style two-story brick building sat empty until 1941 when Gamble Store took up residency. Gamble's, a modern general store of sorts selling auto supplies, hardware, home appliances including radios, caught fire on Dec. 29, 1943, necessitating some remodeling and rebuilding efforts. An original entry door, cast in concrete, remains on the southern side of the classical revival-influenced building.
The upper level was originally office space for A&P Grocery, with additional space for lease. After the 1943 fire, the second floor was extensively remodeled. Purchased by the MacNider family, the upper floor became corporate offices for Northwestern States Portland Cement Company. Marble wainscoting, tile work and a mural reflect the building's tenure as corporate offices for NWSPCC. The upstairs is vacant. The primary office space on the main floor is currently home to 98.7 KISS Country and 103.7 The Fox, part of Coloff Media.
“My passion for old buildings has led me to restore three historic buildings in downtown Mason City, my business is located in one of them, said Lala. “I've seen our downtown evolve and improve and it's never been better. I want to continue to be part of that growth.”
Lala will provide the matching funds to qualify for the grant.
Main Street Mason City has identified that type of housing as a priority in town, according Executive Director Emily Ginneberge.
“It will exemplify an historic rehabilitation of an otherwise vacant second floor into usable, revenue-generating and livable spaces, thereby increasing the community tax base. It will also benefit downtown retail and entertainment businesses by having customers and clients close by," she said in the press release.
The grants are administered through IEDA’s Iowa Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs. The money will be distributed in the form of matching grants to the selected Main Street programs. The estimated total project cost of these 14 projects is over $3.2 million.
