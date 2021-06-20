Magic is just one trick Mason City's resident Troy Levenhagen has up his sleeve

He said that the magic's been with him the longest. His interest was first piqued during a trip to Las Vegas where he ended up buying several tricks from a magician for $15 a pop because he just had to know how they were done. But in getting to know what the actual mechanics were, Levenhagen said that he found himself practicing more and more often. Soon enough, he said that he was making pilgrimages up to Minneapolis to visit the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, which has been around for 99 years and counts thousands of members, to learn from them and take private lessons.