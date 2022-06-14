Madison Keys set to serve the community in North Iowa this July

Tennis enthusiasts throughout North Iowa will be meeting at The Court of Dreams in Charles City this July.

International tennis star Madison Keys will be making her way back to the Midwest to be part of the 20th anniversary, named The Madison Keys Court of Dreams Celebration of Tennis.

“I grew up in Iowa and I’ve always felt so inspired to try to come back to where I’m from and play tennis and bring tennis more into the community” said Keys of the event.

The Court of Dreams is one of few pure-grass tennis courts in the world. Keys said it is "truly one of the most special and unique courts in the world." Keys will be playing an exhibition match against a player to be named on July 15 at the Court of Dreams in Charles City. The event kicks off at 1 p.m.

“Any time you can have somebody of Madison’s stature come into an area like Iowa… it’s unbelievable the impact that that has. The ability to inspire a generations of kids in an afternoon… This event really highlights that and the ability to bring people together.” said Ryan Knarr, tournament director.

Keys will be joined by additional tennis players, including New Zealand's KP Pannu and Australia's Nathan Healey, for a juniors clinic on July 14 at the Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center at 2 p.m. Pennsylvania and Iowa's tennis state champions are also expected at the events.

The clinic will include a mental health panel, at which the athletes present. Keys spoke in a press conference about the importance of balancing her profession with her life outside the sport and with herself personally. Keys' openness about the importance of mental health is apparent in her foundation, Kindness Wins.

Keys' foundation Kindness Wins is sponsoring this weekend in conjunction with All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club. Kindness Wins is an organization which funds and rewards acts of kindness, on and off the court.

“It felt really important to me to do something positive with that” said Keys. Keys and her partners started the foundation during the pandemic to promote kindness and provide space for people to be open and honest about the hardship everyone was experiencing.

It is likely these topics will be included in the mental health panel, though details have not been released.

Mark Kuhn, owner and operator of the Court of Dreams and the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, expressed his excitement for this event at the press conference and thanked Keys for being part of the celebrations.

In 1960 Kuhn and his grandfather found tennis by overhearing a Wimbledon broadcast on the radio. In 1962 Kuhn was doing chores and had a vision to build a grass court. “Well it took 40 years to do that. It took 50 years to get to Wimbledon but it’s been an amazing journey and it’s really a part of my family’s legacy now.” Kuhn said at the press conference.

This two-day event series, created to promote positive self-esteem and mental health awareness, is a ticketed event. More information and ticket purchase can be found at https://courtofdreams.org/.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

