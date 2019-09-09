Director Edith Blanchard talks about the festivities planned for the annual Artoberfest at the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City.
The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s annual fall fundraiser will return to Mason City with food, drink and fellowship next month.
Artoberfest will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Art Museum, 303 Second St. SE.
“It is a great opportunity to get out and have a great time,” said Edith Blanchard, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum director. “We have so many people that have never been to the museum, but they come for this event.”
If you go:
What: Charles H. MacNider Art Museum's fall fundraiser Artoberfest
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18
Where: MacNider Art Museum, 303 Second St. SE, in Mason City
Cost: $45 per person
The municipal art museum, which opened in 1966, has been hosting Artoberfest for the past 11 years, and Blanchard, who described it as a signature fall event in Mason City, said the event helps support the museum’s operations.
The MacNider Art Museum’s operations are partially funded by Mason City, but it relies on fundraisers, like Artoberfest, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions to supplement the remainder, including artwork, exhibitions and classes.
“Our goal for fundraising on our own end is to raise about $250,000 a year, and we get a good chunk from (Artoberfest),” Blanchard said.
Tickets for Artoberfest cost $45 per person, including two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, and will be available at Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West, Moorman Clothiers and the MacNider Art Museum after Sept. 11.
Last year, tickets for Artoberfest sold out for the first time in the event’s history, Blanchard said.
“This is an opportunity for us to touch people that may have been beyond our reach, but we do have many dedicated, longtime patrons that come to this event as well,” she said. “We have a good mix.”
During the event, guests will be able to sample beers or wines, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, listen to live music from The Mockingbirds, and bid on silent and live auction items.
Blanchard said the event’s food and drink will highlight fall flavors, like pumpkin.
There will be between 120 and 140 items, ranging from gift certificates to one-of-a-kind art, on the silent auction that will take place from 6-8:30 p.m.
The live auction will begin at 8:30 p.m. with Frank Fox, of Fox Auction Company, auctioneering vacation packages and unique experiences.
Artoberfest is made possible by more than 30 volunteers who dedicate their time before, during and after the event and the community, Blanchard said,
For more information about the event or the museum, visit
www.macniderart.org or call 641-421-3666. Photos: Mason City's River City Sculptures on Parade 2019
"Rocky"
“Rocky” by Heidi Hoy, of St. Paul, Minnesota, located at Mason City Police Department corner.
“’Rocky’ was created as a playful experiment in textures and materials with one of my favorite subjects, the playful and goofy personalities possessed by dogs!”
"Crocodile"
“Crocodile” by Dale Lewis, of Hastings, Minnesota, located Mason City Police Department pad.
“The Croc is made from salvaged electrical enclosures. I first cut the corners off for gator bumps and used the rest to cover him. I sorted thru many butter knifes to find handles that look like gator teeth. The eyes are glass with teaspoon eye lids. You would be amazed at how much time the Crocodile has spent on top of my Honda Civic promoting my sculptures.”
“Transcendence”
“Transcendence” by Hanna Seggerman, of Kingsley, Iowa, located at United Methodist Church corner.
“This piece is an exploration of the meaning of the appearance of a mug in a human dream…representing a transcendence into a realm of higher consciousness.”
"Unwinding"
“Unwinding” by Kimber Fiebiger, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, located at MacNider Art Museum.
“This piece depicts how joy comes into your energy. It captures the feeling of unrolling and being free.”
“Muse-ic”
“Muse-ic” by Lee Leuning and Shelley Treeby, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, located on east side of Mason City Public Library.
“We would like passersby to interact with our ‘Lady’ by making some harmonic vibrations! She embodies the JOY of music.”
“It Starts With 3”
“It Starts With 3” by Tom Ford, of Gillette, Wyoming, located at Mason City Public Library yard.
“Primary colors are the beginning of all the colors we see around us. Blending and mixing to bring to life glorious opportunities.”
"Summer Distractions II"
"Summer Distractions II" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located at Mason City Public Library.
2014 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice winner.
"Little Red Riding Hood"
"Little Red Riding Hood" by Del Pettigrew, of Kearney, Nebraska, located at the Mason City Public Library.
'The Monumental Professor"
"The Monumental Professor" by Gregory Johnson, of Cumming, Georgia, located on South Pennsylvania Avenue.
“Resplendent Fervor”
“Resplendent Fervor” by Gregory Mendez, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, located at former Younkers corner.
“The dancer’s dress reflects her movement and attitude; colorful and radiant.”
“Sendai Madonna”
“Sendai Madonna” by Josie Campbell Dellenbaugh, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, located at Brick Furniture.
“The unfortunate inspiration for this figure was the tragedy of the tsunami in Sendai, Japan. In this one piece I have combined the duality of concept that so intrigues me. This sculpture can be interpreted as either a grieving or rejoicing mother. The child has his arms outstretched in the position of the Crucifixion, so it can be interpreted as a Pieta. However, it can just as easily be seen as a Madonna gently holding her baby safely in her arms. You decide.”
"Ralph Moose"
"Ralph Moose" by Martha Pettigrew, of Kearney, Nebraska, located on North Federal Avenue.
2017 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice Award winner.
"Body Emergence"
“Body Emergence” by Sue Quinlan, of Boulder, Colorado, located at Manor parking lot.
“This piece signifies the rise of maidens. The maidens, in full bloom, reach for life’s essence. Delighted and filled with joy, as pedals of a flower father the sun, the women’s rapture is apparent.”
“Solitude”
“Solitude” by Tuck Langland, of Granger, Indiana, located at the Manor.
“She is winter, clothed in warmth and her own thoughts, alone, waiting for spring rains.”
"Pose"
“Pose” by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa, located at Sportsman’s Lounge.
“Vriksha - Tree; Asana – Pose. The asana is pronounced as VRIK-shAH-sana. This posture replicates the graceful, steady stance of a tree. It is one in a series of yoga poses.”
“Dystopia”
“Dystopia” by Tim James and Aidan Demarais, of Good Thunder, Minnesota, located at North Iowa Broadcasting.
“The inspiration for this project emerged from the objects used to create the sculpture. Each object that was incorporated into the piece had a unique texture and form. Some pieces were test pads created by welding students at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. As the sculpture progressed, a repeating circular theme was emphasized. The final sculpture symbolizes the earth supported tenuously by an unraveling foundation and surrounded by the ever-encroaching progress of industry.”
"Tickled"
“Tickled” by Louise Peterson, of Guffey, Colorado, located at Transit Center.
“As a longtime Great Dane owner, I see a combination of playful goofiness and regal elegance in these dogs. As a sculptor I also see a magnificent combination of long bones, muscled limbs, folds of skin, and dynamic movement. “Tickled” shows that one spot that you just can’t quite reach.”
"Aviator"
“Aviator” by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, Colorado, located at Principal.
“A young boy dreams of the day of his becoming an aviator and taking his first flight.”
“Girlilla and Tiney”
“Girlilla and Tiney” by Gary Hovey, of Knoxville, Ohio, on the plaza at Moorman Clothier’s
“This piece is made of only stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons. Special care was taken to capture the details of the gorillas’ expressive faces and powerful hands. Baby is on the lookout for mischief; mother is lost in her own thoughts.”
"Big Flirt"
“Big Flirt” by Christine Knapp, of Lyons, Colorado, at corner of First Citizen’s National Bank.
“Bears are almost human in some of their mannerisms. Perhaps that is one of the many reasons we are so intrigued by them. I chose this pose to show a playful, inquisitive nature to which we humans can relate. This was inspired by black bears that we enjoy frequently around our rural Colorado home.”
"Fly Snag"
“Fly Snag” by Nathan Johansen, of Provo, Utah, located at Market 124.
“A fishing lure stuck in a tree? Every fisherman knows the challenge of avoiding a snag. It seems to go with what fishing is all about, especially fly fishing. If you want to try your luck at angling, plan on spending some time and effort with your lure and line tangled up somewhere other than a fish's mouth. I wonder how many lures, spinners, flies, hooks, etc., are snagged in a tree or bush somewhere. Fish on!”
"The Hard Hat Kid"
"The Hard Hat Kid" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located at Henkel Construction.
“Medusa”
“Medusa” by Dale Lewis, of Hastings, Minnesota, located at State Street parking lot.
“Medusa is a snake-haired monster from Greek mythology. She’s made from found objects, including a large propane tank and Harley Davidson motorcycle exhaust pipes. Don’t stare at her or you may turn to stone!”
"Rising Rainbow"
“Rising Rainbow” by David Turner, of Onley, Virginia, located at State Street parking lot.
“A representational Rainbow Trout on the rise, perhaps after a fly.”
"Lost In A Dream"
“Lost In A Dream” by Jack Morford located at City Center corner.
“In 2003, my wife died and I stopped sculpting. Some circumstances place us in a nightmare from where we try to awaken. Eventually I realized we would be reunited allowing my spirit and creativity to re-emerge.”
"Parental Love"
“Parental Love” by Deb Zeller, of Hopkins, Minnesota, located at wall by Brick Furniture.
“This sculpture represents the joyful relationship between parent and child. The abstract nature of the sculpture renders both the parent and the child genderless. The whimsical arms of the parent create a heart that is unbroken despite all the twisted challenges of child rearing.”
"Orbit"
“Orbit” by David Skora, of New Hartford, Connecticut, located at American Realty.
“’Orbit’ is a welded fabricated metal sculpture of abstracted steel forms created in the modernist tradition. The combination of circular elements combined with an orb-like form inspired me to create this sculpture in homage to the planets. Although I wasn’t necessarily thinking of the planets I found that as I composed this piece it revealed itself as wanting to be a visual representation of orbiting planetary bodies in space, thus the title Orbit.”
"Miss Ellie"
"Miss Ellie" by Jade Windell, of Loveland, Colorado, located on First Street Northeast.
"'Miss Ellie' represents luck, good fortune and blessings upon all new projects."
"Puddle Hunt"
"Puddle Hunt" by Susan Geissler, of Youngstown, New York, located on First Street Northeast.
"Robin's vision launched River Sculptures on Parade in 2012, making Mason City a more beautiful place to live."
