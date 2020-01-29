MacNider receives donation of four art pieces from McCoy family

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Of particular note is the print by Grant Wood — perhaps Iowa's most well known artist — which completes the museum’s collection of this series. The MacNider also has several other Lasansky prints to partner with these donations.

The Museum receives approximately one-half of its funding from the City of Mason City as a department and raises the rest through a variety of sources, like those of the McCoys'. No public money is spent on artwork; the museum relies on donations such as these to create its collection.

The MacNider Museum is free and open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The MacNider is located at 303 Second Street Southeast, Mason City. More information about exhibits, programs and events can be found at the museum’s website at www.macniderart.org or on its Facebook page. Call 641-421-3666 for more information.

