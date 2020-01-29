MacNider receives donation of four art pieces from McCoy family

A local family that was heavily involved in the early days of the MacNider Museum has donated several pieces of art to the facility.
Dr. Robert McCoy and his wife Bonnie became involved in the then-new museum shortly after moving to Mason City in the 1960s. Besides financial support, Bonnie McCoy was an active volunteer, serving on the Board of Trustees from the late 1980s until her death in 2016. She was also a dedicated docent, giving hundreds of museum tours during her lifetime.
The McCoys became collectors of American art. Realizing the importance of several of the works they held, the McCoys determined that the MacNider Museum would become the artworks' eventual home.
Bob McCoy in December connected with museum director Edith Blanchard and told her he was ready to make the donation.
At its January meeting, the Museum Board of Trustees accepted the donation of four works of American art once owned by the McCoys: "The Vision," by Mauricio Lasansky, 1956, intaglio print; "Thomas," by Mauricio Lasansky, 1962, intaglio print; "Heave Up by Charles Pont," wood block print; and "Midnight Alarm," by Grant Wood, 1939, lithograph.
Lasansky, who died in 2012, was a professor at the University of Iowa, where he established its printmaking school, and is considered one of the best known in the medium in the 20th century. Pont, who died in 1971, was known for the precision of his print work.
You have free articles remaining.
Of particular note is the print by Grant Wood — perhaps Iowa's most well known artist — which completes the museum’s collection of this series. The MacNider also has several other Lasansky prints to partner with these donations.
The Museum receives approximately one-half of its funding from the City of Mason City as a department and raises the rest through a variety of sources, like those of the McCoys'. No public money is spent on artwork; the museum relies on donations such as these to create its collection.
The MacNider Museum is free and open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The MacNider is located at 303 Second Street Southeast, Mason City. More information about exhibits, programs and events can be found at the museum’s website at www.macniderart.org or on its Facebook page. Call 641-421-3666 for more information.
The Museum receives approximately one-half of its funding from the City of Mason City as a city department and raises the remaining amount through a variety of sources. It depends on charitable donations from supporters such as the McCoy’s for the remaining funds. Likewise, as no public money is spent on artwork, the Museum relies on donations such as these to create the impressive collection it has become known for.