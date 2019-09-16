The way long-time Mason City resident and amateur historian Jim Collison tells it, the MacNider Art Museum might not have happened without the intercession of a few dedicated men.
The former convent for St. Joseph's nuns on Second Street Southeast was put up for sale at $30,000 by St. Joseph's the Rev. Father Paul Maguire. The local art society approached Jack MacNider for the $30,000 needed and he agreed, Collison said.
But the sale stalled and no one could figure out why.
"There was something between Jack and Father Maguire but no one knew what it was," Collison said.
So a meeting with intermediaries was convened. Collison represented Father Maguire, who said he was willing to part with the convent at the agreed upon $30,000. Dr. John MacGregor, who was a friend of MacNider's, represented the Northwestern States Portland Cement CEO, who apparently was also willing to buy the building for $30,000, they all found out.
So, what was the problem?
"It was the real estate agent who shall remain nameless," Collison said, with a chuckle. "He had jacked up the price by $5,000, thinking he could make some money and Jack wasn't having it."
True or not, that is one of many tales that circulate in Mason City about the MacNider family.
Next week, pieces from the estate of one of River City's most famous families will go up for auction in Chicago and online.
The collection of antique furniture and fine art from the estate of Lt. Gen. Hanford MacNider and his son, Jack, will be a major component in Susanin’s Fall Premiere Auction on Friday.
Included in the auction are a 19th century American Sheraton pine settee, an 18th century Chippendale maple chest-on-chest and a mahogany slant front desk, a 19th century English mahogany library cabinet and an early 19th century American pine tall case clock with a face that reads, “John Taylor York Town 1810,” among others.
Fine art from the estate will also be sold, including a lithograph by Mary Cassatt (American, 1904), titled "Sara Wearing Her Bonnet and Coat" (circa 1904), from an edition of about 100. Another is an egg tempera on board by Peter Hurd (American, 1904-1984), titled "Day’s End."
Hanford “Jack” MacNider (1889-1968) graduated from Harvard University in 1911 before returning home to Mason City to work as a bookkeeper in his father’s bank. He joined the Iowa National Guard and was a first lieutenant during the 1916-1917 Mexican Border Campaign. During World War I, he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and went on to receive 13 service medals.
After the war, MacNider returned to his father’s bank in Mason City and became involved in Republican politics. He was appointed assistant secretary of war (1925-1928), and in 1930, President Hoover named him the U.S. envoy to Canada (1930-1932). In 1940 he became Iowa’s "favorite son" candidate for the U.S. presidency.
Jack MacNider the son (1927-2000) followed in his father’s footsteps, first by serving in the military during World War II and later by earning a degree in business from Harvard University in 1950 (and two years later, a master’s degree with distinction from the Harvard School of Business Administration).
He served in various capacities at Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, at first in the sales department and eventually becoming president and general manager.
The auction will begin at 10 a.m., with online bidding available via LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. To learn more about Susanin’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the Fall Premiere Auction, visit ww2.susanins.com.
