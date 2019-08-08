Awards were announced this week for the "Ceramics at the MacNider: Celebrating Artwork Created" in the museum’s ceramic studio exhibition.
The awards announcement was held in conjunction with the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s MacNider: Off the Clock event.
First prize, a free personal museum membership and one year ceramic studio pass, went to Jamison Lewis for his sculpture "Torso in Relief."
Second prize, a free bag of clay, went to Karen Franzen for her piece "Diane’s Turtle Antler Bowl."
Third prize, a $25 museum gift certificate, was awarded to Bill Mateer for his teapot "T42."
"Ceramics at the MacNider: Celebrating Artwork Created in the Museum’s Ceramic Studio" will be on display through Wednesday. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
