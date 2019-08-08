{{featured_button_text}}

Awards were announced this week for the "Ceramics at the MacNider: Celebrating Artwork Created" in the museum’s ceramic studio exhibition.

The awards announcement was held in conjunction with the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s MacNider: Off the Clock event.

First prize, a free personal museum membership and one year ceramic studio pass, went to Jamison Lewis for his sculpture "Torso in Relief."

Second prize, a free bag of clay, went to Karen Franzen for her piece "Diane’s Turtle Antler Bowl."

"'Torso in Relief," by Jamison Lewis.

Third prize, a $25 museum gift certificate, was awarded to Bill Mateer for his teapot "T42."

"Ceramics at the MacNider: Celebrating Artwork Created in the Museum’s Ceramic Studio" will be on display through Wednesday. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

