On an average day, 20,000 phone calls nationwide are made to a domestic violence help hotline.

Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, that's more than 10 million women and men.

And since 1995, 311 Iowans have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the North Iowa Domestic & Sexual Abuse Community Coalition will host a lunch and program, Remember My Name, honoring those who've lost their lives as a result of abuse.

The event will be held from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Mason City Public Library-Mason City Room. A free lunch will be provided with a program to follow at 12:15 p.m.

