Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg talks with Harding Elementary students as they walk the halls on Wednesday in Mason City. Gregg visited the school to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Healthiest State Initiative" as Iowa schools participate in the annual Healthiest State Walk.
Harding Elementary students walk the halls on Wednesday in Mason City. Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visited the school to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Healthiest State Initiative" as Iowa schools participate in the annual Healthiest State Walk.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg talks with Harding Elementary students on Wednesday in Mason City. Gregg visited the school to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Healthiest State Initiative" as Iowa schools participate in the annual Healthiest State Walk.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg talks with Harding Elementary students as they walk the halls on Wednesday in Mason City. Gregg visited the school to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Healthiest State Initiative" as Iowa schools participate in the annual Healthiest State Walk.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg talks with Harding Elementary students on Wednesday in Mason City. Gregg visited the school to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Healthiest State Initiative" as Iowa schools participate in the annual Healthiest State Walk.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visited Harding Elementary School to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' Healthiest State Initiative.
Harding students gathered Wednesday in the gymnasium as Gregg read off the governor's proclamation that October is Healthiest State Month in Iowa, which promotes healthier eating, daily physical activity and reducing screen time.
Schools across the state participated in the annual Healthiest School Walk on Wednesday. Gregg also participated in a walk at Corwith, while Gov. Reynolds participated in the Des Moines Healthiest State Walk.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.