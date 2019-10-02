{{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visited Harding Elementary School to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' Healthiest State Initiative.

Harding students gathered Wednesday in the gymnasium as Gregg read off the governor's proclamation that October is Healthiest State Month in Iowa, which promotes healthier eating, daily physical activity and reducing screen time. 

Lt. Gov. 2

Harding Elementary students walk the halls on Wednesday in Mason City. Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg visited the school to promote Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Healthiest State Initiative" as Iowa schools participate in the annual Healthiest State Walk.

Schools across the state participated in the annual Healthiest School Walk on Wednesday. Gregg also participated in a walk at Corwith, while Gov. Reynolds participated in the Des Moines Healthiest State Walk. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Reynolds set a goal in her proclamation that "Iowa becomes the healthiest state in the nation by improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans."

According to the 2017 Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, Iowa was ranked 21st in the nation. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments