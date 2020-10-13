Love him or hate him, the red fox is Clear Lake’s newest permanent resident

Whether or not it’s a good idea to have a red fox become your next-door neighbor is largely a matter of personal perspective. Some folks – especially those who already have a strong interest in wildlife – are thrilled to the sight of a wild fox crossing their driveway. Others, well, not so much. In the most extreme cases, the negative reaction to seeing a fox chewing on a bloody rabbit leg borders on hysteria.

For those on the negative side of the aisle, the two major concerns with fox are disease and safety. For some reason, people tend to assume that any mammal seen during the daylight hours must be rabid. This is not the case. It is, in fact, perfectly normal for a healthy fox to be active day or night. It mostly boils down to a case of where the fox happens to be. If a fox moves through an unharvested cornfield or brushy timber at High Noon, nobody sees. But if that same fox cruises through City Park while your family is having a weekend picnic, it’s hard to miss.

A surprising number of people are also concerned that fox will pose an eminent danger to children or pets. These fears are largely unwarranted. Fox are not stupid and the last thing they want is a confrontation with either humans or their dogs. But having said that, I’d also add that you might want to keep an eye on your cat. Cats are to fox what fox are to coyotes, if you get my drift.