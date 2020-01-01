Looking forward: What area schools will be doing in 2020

The school populations, percentage of kids that try out for sports and the socioeconomic status of the schools in the NEIC are a better fit for Mason City students, according to Andersen.

Clear Lake Alternative School

The Clear Lake Community School District is planning to establish its own alternative school in its high school building and have it ready for the 2020-21 school year.

The district has had a sharing agreement with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura CSD for an alternative school in Ventura for the past several years, but in the Clear Lake school board’s last meeting in December, they voted to end the agreement.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the new alternative school will be in the former Iowa Communication Network classroom in the southwest part of the high school, and the district is looking to hire a teacher for the school.

With the alternative school now in Clear Lake High School, alternative school students will have more options and resources available to them, including joining clubs, activities or sports and taking elective classes that otherwise were not available at Ventura, in addition to seeing career advisers and student counselors, according to Gee.