Looking forward: What area schools will be doing in 2020

With the new year rolling in, school districts are working to improve the education their students receive, from better equipment and facilities to shifting athletic conferences and alternative school locations.
Here is a look at a few projects some area schools are working on and what people can expect to see happen in 2020.
Mason City CSD’s Athletic Conference
The Mason City High School is trying to leave the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, of which it has been a member since 1992, and join the Northeast Iowa Conference.
The school board has already approved sending an application letter to the NEIC schools. The high school will receive their response before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
With this change, MCHS Athletic Director Barry Andersen said there will be less overall travel, more competitive opponents and easier scheduling.
By far, the biggest benefit to this change would be less transportation costs, with most NEIC opponents within two hours of Mason City, and half within an hour. Currently, as the northernmost CIML member, Mason City regularly makes more than two-hour trips to Des Moines and the surrounding area for games.
The Northeast Iowa Conference has seven members: Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Oelwein, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock. By adding an eighth school, scheduling games will be easier, Andersen said.
The school populations, percentage of kids that try out for sports and the socioeconomic status of the schools in the NEIC are a better fit for Mason City students, according to Andersen.
Clear Lake Alternative School
The Clear Lake Community School District is planning to establish its own alternative school in its high school building and have it ready for the 2020-21 school year.
The district has had a sharing agreement with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura CSD for an alternative school in Ventura for the past several years, but in the Clear Lake school board’s last meeting in December, they voted to end the agreement.
Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the new alternative school will be in the former Iowa Communication Network classroom in the southwest part of the high school, and the district is looking to hire a teacher for the school.
With the alternative school now in Clear Lake High School, alternative school students will have more options and resources available to them, including joining clubs, activities or sports and taking elective classes that otherwise were not available at Ventura, in addition to seeing career advisers and student counselors, according to Gee.
“Having it on-site ... really opens up more flexibility for our staff and our students that may be able to take advantage of that,” Gee said.
NIACC’s bond vote
Members of the North Iowa Area Community College’s 11-county region will vote on approving a $15 million bond issuance in the March 3 election.
You have free articles remaining.
This will be NIACC’s first bond issue after 100 years of no taxpayer-funded loans.
The bonds will be used for various renovations, repairs and improvements to career academy buildings and related sites as well as acquire new sites if necessary, according to the ballot question.
NIACC President Steven Schulz said workforce is at the center of the bond referendum, saying it is creating opportunities for kindergarten through 12th-grade students gain access to “high-quality current technical education” in addition to strengthening on-campus programs for workforce training.
If passed, the bond would raise NIACC's property tax levy by 20.25 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.
NIACC’s current total tax rate is 77.7 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed valuation, so this will raise that by 20.25 cents per $1,000 to 97.95 cents per $1,000.
Clear Lake’s G.O. bonds
NIACC is not the only bond question on the March 3 ballot – Clear Lake CSD will also be putting a general obligation bond question on the ballot.
Clear Lake CSD will be asking voters to allow the district to take out general obligation bonds, essentially loans, of up to $18 million to secure the elementary school entrance and repair or improve the elementary, middle and high schools, including a greenhouse and parking and sidewalk improvements, the athletic facility, and additions to the middle and high school, including the wellness center and gym vestibules additions.
Due to their current bonding capacity, Gee said the district is in a position to take on another $5 million bond comfortably to pay off over the next several years without increasing property taxes.
Recently, district voters have approved the use of Secure Advanced Vision for Education fund revenues for improving and repair projects, which Gee said can get $1.2 million a year, $700,000 of which is already going toward paying off two outstanding bonds of $3.5 million and $1.6 million.
Mason City’s gym and pool project
The Mason City Community School District is working on building a new auxiliary gym and swimming pool.
The school board has two paths ahead of them: either go all out with a field house project, which includes two full-length gyms with four cross courts and a pool, complete with a 200m indoor track, new locker rooms, storage spaces and commons areas, or stick to their budget but keep the essentials and priorities, which includes a full-length gym with two cross courts, new locker rooms, storage and commons area.
The field house option can cost between $27 million and $31 million, while the budget option can cost between $19 million and $21.5 million.
The district can pay for the budget option through physical plant and equipment levies (PPEL) and Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) revenue bonds. However, for the field house, the district will have to raise $11.7 million through general obligation bonds, which will have to be approved by voters, in addition to using the PPEL and SAVE funds.
Having been presented with these two options during their December board meeting, the school board will decide which path to take during their January meeting.
If they go for the field house, the bond issue vote will be September 2020. If the bond issue of $11.7 million passes, construction expected to start May 2021 and finish September 2022.
If they go for the budget option, construction will start August 2020 and will be expected to finish by October 2021.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.