Looking forward on Clear Lake CSD's bond referendum

The vote for Clear Lake Community School District’s $18 million bond referendum is coming up in just a month and a half, and the school board is preparing for how it may turn out.

According to Superintendent Doug Gee, the referendum received 303 signatures on the petition for the $18 million bond referendum, and they only needed 145.

“My only worry is that people don’t get out and vote,” he said.

Residents will vote on the bond referendum during the March 3 election.

The bond referendum will cover a plethora of projects from building a greenhouse to securing the elementary school entrance.

“There’s a lot more to this bond referendum than just the wellness center,” Gee said.

The health, wellness and recreation center will cost around $10 million, $1 million of which the City of Clear Lake will pay for.

Other projects, including the greenhouse, the elementary entrance and improvements to the Lions Field complex, make up the remaining half of the bonds the district is looking to take out.

The secure entrance at Clear Creek Elementary project is needed to make that building safer, according to Gee.