Looking back: Weather stories of the last decade that had people talking

The harsh weather conditions threatened the proper growth of corn and soybeans, and with nearly 100% of topsoil measuring at short or very short moisture levels, Gov. Terry Branstad was prompted to hold a public meeting with ag and drought specialists.

2013: Surprising May storm unloads on North Iowa - May 2, 2013

Parts of North Iowa saw 11 inches of snow dumped on them in an overnight storm which began Wednesday evening, May 1, 2013.

The surprise snow set records for May snow totals and left hundreds of residents across the area without power.

Temperatures returned to normal within a day or so following the storm.

2014: North Iowa cleaning up - June 17, 2014

A powerful storm swept through Forest City on Monday night, June 16, 2014, with wind speeds of 53 mph and a total of 3.25 inches of rain.

The storm brought with it, downed tree limbs, partially flooded streets, and power outages.

No injuries were reported and property damage was limited.

2015: 18 below shatters 115-year record - Feb. 28, 2015