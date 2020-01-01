Look forward: warmer, wetter, more unpredictable weather for Iowa

What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.

We do live in Iowa, after all.

As variable as the weather can be, however, experts have plenty of data on their side to gauge where our weather and climate may be headed.

And according to that data, Iowa is already seeing the impacts of climate change. According to the DNR, plants are “leafing out and flowering sooner,” birds are flocking here earlier in spring and certain animals are being sighted farther north than they’ve typically been in the past.

Iowa Climate Statements from the Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research over the last several years paint a long-term picture of Iowa’s climate becoming notably warmer and wetter with a longer growing season by mid-century, which is now only three decades away.

“In the Midwest states," the 2019 Iowa Climate Statement reads, "we have seen changes in the form of dramatic variability in rainfall, higher humidity, and warmer nights. The excessive moisture and cloud cover have so far thwarted substantial increases in daytime highs and heat waves that other regions have experienced.”