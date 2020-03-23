Look for the helpers: North Iowans step up to meet needs during COVID-19

They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
March 23
Belmond-Klemme's FFA chapter is partnering with True Value and nonprofit environmental group Trees Forever to get 40 garden starter kits to students willing to help at a time when they're sitting at home. Read more on that here.
People around North Iowa have been sewing reusable face masks to make up for the current lack:
March 20
With the help of community members and businesses, Mohawk Market is donating to area families in need.
As community need increases during this uncertain time period, Mohawk Market is requesting more donations to serve families in need.
March 19
United Way of North Central Iowa established a COVID-19 relief fund.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
March 18
On March 18, the Globe Gazette launched a Facebook group to help Iowans to join to get or give help in the midst of this current COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, the group has reached nearly 400 members, and most of those who have joined so far stated their reason was to see if they could help other people who may need it.
