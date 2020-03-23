Look for the helpers: North Iowans step up to meet needs during COVID-19
Look for the helpers: North Iowans step up to meet needs during COVID-19

They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.

March 23

Belmond-Klemme's FFA chapter is partnering with True Value and nonprofit environmental group Trees Forever to get 40 garden starter kits to students willing to help at a time when they're sitting at home. Read more on that here.

People around North Iowa have been sewing reusable face masks to make up for the current lack:

March 20

With the help of community members and businesses, Mohawk Market is donating to area families in need.

March 19

United Way of North Central Iowa established a COVID-19 relief fund.

March 18

On March 18, the Globe Gazette launched a Facebook group to help Iowans to join to get or give help in the midst of this current COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, the group has reached nearly 400 members, and most of those who have joined so far stated their reason was to see if they could help other people who may need it.

elementary students give back during coronavirus

Heartwarming stories of this year so far

Needing some uplifting news? Take a look at some of this year's most heartwarming stories so far:

