Look for the helpers: North Iowans step up to meet needs during COVID-19

They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.

March 23

Belmond-Klemme's FFA chapter is partnering with True Value and nonprofit environmental group Trees Forever to get 40 garden starter kits to students willing to help at a time when they're sitting at home. Read more on that here.

People around North Iowa have been sewing reusable face masks to make up for the current lack:

March 20

With the help of community members and businesses, Mohawk Market is donating to area families in need.

Mason City Schools' Mohawk Market seeks donations to help families in need As community need increases during this uncertain time period, Mohawk Market is requesting more donations to serve families in need.

March 19

United Way of North Central Iowa established a COVID-19 relief fund.

United Way of North Central Iowa establishes COVID-19 relief fund You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.

March 18