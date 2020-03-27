Look for the helpers: Lincoln Intermediate staff make video for students
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.

March 26: Lincoln Intermediate staff makes video for students

Lincoln Intermediate staff in Mason City wants its students to know how much they miss them, so they made a video.

Take a look:

Mason City Auto Sales owner gathers supplies for people in need

DaLayne Gurmundson, owner of Mason City Auto Sales, has been spending mornings driving around Mason City, gathering supplies at various stores for those who may be in need of them. More on that here:

Germundson of Mason City Auto Sales gathers supplies for community members in need

Family uses craft project to spread cheer to neighbors

Jill Knowles, of Mason City, and her three daughters, Aliza, Abby and Ava Eilers, have kept themselves busy by decorating their windows with paper hearts, some of which spell out the word "hope."

Hope window

(Left-right) Aliza Eilers, Abby Eilers, Jill Knowles, and Ava Eilers sit in front of a window they decorated to spell the word "hope," using cutouts of paper hearts at their home in Mason City.

March 24: Birthday Cheer Train helps families celebrate, Farmer donates hogs, West Fork CSD caravan waves to students, Harbor Freight to donate supplies to hospitals

A small train of vehicles drove by the twins’ home Tuesday afternoon honking, waving homemade signs and wishing them a happy birthday while they waved with smiles across their face from the driveway.

The Birthday Cheer Train was a surprise to Carver and Elle Schallock, whose parents are Cori and Abram Frein of Mason City and Chad Schallock of Clear Lake.

Read more here: 

Birthday Cheer Train brings joy to North Iowa families unable to celebrate amid COVID-19

Brad Farmer was just sitting with his dad while fixing up a truck when he had an idea for a project that has already helped many families in the Mitchell County area.

According to Brad, he was just talking to his dad about all that is going on in the world currently with the coronavirus going around and businesses and restaurants having to temporarily shut their doors when they came up with the idea to donate one of their hogs.

“We just kind of thought to ourselves, ‘Wow, there’s going to be a lot of people hurting here in a couple weeks that aren’t going to know where their next meal is gonna come from or where their next paycheck is gonna come from,' and we just kind of put this idea together that we were gonna donate one of our hogs to the Locker, pay the processing, and donate it to two families in need,” says Farmer.

What started out as one hog soon turned into eight. Read more on that here:

West Fork Community School District went above and beyond Tuesday afternoon to reconnect with students — from a safe distance, of course. On Tuesday afternoon, a caravan of West Fork teachers paraded through Meservey, Thornton, Swaledale, Rockwell and Sheffield to wave at students.

westfork teacher caravan 2

Students greeted the West Fork teacher caravan Tuesday, March 24.

Tracy Peterson, principal of grades two through eight, said third grade teacher Mary Schulz proposed the idea after seeing a social media post of a similar gesture being done elsewhere.

“It’s just a great way for teachers to let the kids know we’re missing them, and it’s a great way for teachers to wave and speak to each other from a distance,” Peterson said.

Westfork teacher caravan 1

West Fork teachers paraded through area towns Tuesday afternoon, March 24, to reconnect with students from a safe distance.

Additionally, Harbor Freight announced it has decided to donate its entire supply of personal protective equipment to "front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms" in communities that Harbor Freight stores serve. This includes N95 masks, face shields and 5 and 7 mil. nitrile gloves. Hospitals in need of these items can have the office in charge visit https://hf.tools/ppe-request to submit a donation request.

If you're not affiliated with a hospital but would like to nominate one, email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, naming the hospital, city and state in the subject line. Harbor Freight requests that you stick to those two options — don't make requests at your local store or their call center, and don't contact hospitals since they're busy helping patients.

March 23: Belmond-Klemme FFA and True Value start garden kits, North Iowans sew face masks for health providers

Belmond-Klemme's FFA chapter is partnering with True Value and nonprofit environmental group Trees Forever to get 40 garden starter kits to students willing to help at a time when they're sitting at home. Read more on that here.

People around North Iowa have been sewing reusable face masks to make up for the current lack:

March 20: Mohawk Market donates food to families 

With the help of community members and businesses, Mohawk Market is donating food boxes to area families in need.

March 19: United Way establishes relief fund

United Way of North Central Iowa established a COVID-19 relief fund.

March 18: Globe Gazette launches Facebook group, family sets out donation bins

On March 18, the Globe Gazette launched a Facebook group to help Iowans to join to get or give help in the midst of this current COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, the group has reached nearly 400 members, and most of those who have joined so far stated their reason was to see if they could help other people who may need it.

elementary students give back during coronavirus

Heartwarming stories of this year so far

Needing some uplifting news? Take a look at some of this year's most heartwarming stories so far:

