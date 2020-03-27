Look for the helpers: Lincoln Intermediate staff make video for students

They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
March 26: Lincoln Intermediate staff makes video for students
Lincoln Intermediate staff in Mason City wants its students to know how much they miss them, so they made a video.
Take a look:
Mason City Auto Sales owner gathers supplies for people in need
DaLayne Gurmundson, owner of Mason City Auto Sales, has been spending mornings driving around Mason City, gathering supplies at various stores for those who may be in need of them. More on that here:
Family uses craft project to spread cheer to neighbors
Jill Knowles, of Mason City, and her three daughters, Aliza, Abby and Ava Eilers, have kept themselves busy by decorating their windows with paper hearts, some of which spell out the word "hope."
Jill Knowles, of Mason City, and her three daughters, Aliza, Abby, and Ava Eilers have kept …
March 24: Birthday Cheer Train helps families celebrate, Farmer donates hogs, West Fork CSD caravan waves to students, Harbor Freight to donate supplies to hospitals
A small train of vehicles drove by the twins’ home Tuesday afternoon honking, waving homemade signs and wishing them a happy birthday while they waved with smiles across their face from the driveway.
The Birthday Cheer Train was a surprise to Carver and Elle Schallock, whose parents are Cori and Abram Frein of Mason City and Chad Schallock of Clear Lake.
Read more here:
Brad Farmer was just sitting with his dad while fixing up a truck when he had an idea for a project that has already helped many families in the Mitchell County area.
According to Brad, he was just talking to his dad about all that is going on in the world currently with the coronavirus going around and businesses and restaurants having to temporarily shut their doors when they came up with the idea to donate one of their hogs.
“We just kind of thought to ourselves, ‘Wow, there’s going to be a lot of people hurting here in a couple weeks that aren’t going to know where their next meal is gonna come from or where their next paycheck is gonna come from,' and we just kind of put this idea together that we were gonna donate one of our hogs to the Locker, pay the processing, and donate it to two families in need,” says Farmer.
What started out as one hog soon turned into eight. Read more on that here:
Brad Farmer saw a need in the community because of the coronavirus, and decided to donate one of his hogs to a family in need.
West Fork Community School District went above and beyond Tuesday afternoon to reconnect with students — from a safe distance, of course. On Tuesday afternoon, a caravan of West Fork teachers paraded through Meservey, Thornton, Swaledale, Rockwell and Sheffield to wave at students.
Tracy Peterson, principal of grades two through eight, said third grade teacher Mary Schulz proposed the idea after seeing a social media post of a similar gesture being done elsewhere.
“It’s just a great way for teachers to let the kids know we’re missing them, and it’s a great way for teachers to wave and speak to each other from a distance,” Peterson said.
Additionally, Harbor Freight announced it has decided to donate its entire supply of personal protective equipment to "front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms" in communities that Harbor Freight stores serve. This includes N95 masks, face shields and 5 and 7 mil. nitrile gloves. Hospitals in need of these items can have the office in charge visit https://hf.tools/ppe-request to submit a donation request.
If you're not affiliated with a hospital but would like to nominate one, email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, naming the hospital, city and state in the subject line. Harbor Freight requests that you stick to those two options — don't make requests at your local store or their call center, and don't contact hospitals since they're busy helping patients.
March 23: Belmond-Klemme FFA and True Value start garden kits, North Iowans sew face masks for health providers
Belmond-Klemme's FFA chapter is partnering with True Value and nonprofit environmental group Trees Forever to get 40 garden starter kits to students willing to help at a time when they're sitting at home. Read more on that here.
People around North Iowa have been sewing reusable face masks to make up for the current lack:
March 20: Mohawk Market donates food to families
With the help of community members and businesses, Mohawk Market is donating food boxes to area families in need.
As community need increases during this uncertain time period, Mohawk Market is requesting more donations to serve families in need.
March 19: United Way establishes relief fund
United Way of North Central Iowa established a COVID-19 relief fund.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
March 18: Globe Gazette launches Facebook group, family sets out donation bins
On March 18, the Globe Gazette launched a Facebook group to help Iowans to join to get or give help in the midst of this current COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, the group has reached nearly 400 members, and most of those who have joined so far stated their reason was to see if they could help other people who may need it.
Heartwarming stories of this year so far
Needing some uplifting news? Take a look at some of this year's most heartwarming stories so far:
It was a wedding the likes of which no one in Mason City has seen before.
For those looking for comfort and companionship while social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Humane Society of North Iowa may hav…
Scott Akers, the owner of Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe in Mason City, is doing his best to make people smile in these uncertain times.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
Good Shepherd staffers found a creative way for their residents to communicate with their loved ones.
On a seemingly average weekday, 71-year-old Gary Hanson’s workout at the Mason City Family YMCA began like any other.
As Julie Baldwin Bublitz turns 13 today, she plans to use the fact that she is a new teenager as an excuse for all potential future misbehavior.
Laura Baumann and her husband, John, were all smiles Friday morning.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
It took less than 24 hours for the community to lift up a Mason City family.
Mason City basketball fans will always remember the Meyer sisters.
In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.
Last year, sickness kept Gideon Rollene from reaching his goal of competing in the state wrestling championships.
The Mohawk Bakery in Mason City High School has seen a few changes this year.
BRITT | The Britt Area Food Bank has been feeding the hungry since 1986.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.