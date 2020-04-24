Look for the helpers: Family asks for Mason City participants in 75th birthday train

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.

April 28: Help a Vietnam veteran celebrate his 75th birthday

The family of Chuck Thome, a Vietnam veteran, 40-year Mason City resident and Pepsi retiree after 30 years, is asking those interested to help celebrate his 75th birthday by participating in a birthday train past their home at 926 N Adams Ave. on April 28 from 6 to 7 p.m.

April 21: Good Samaritans pick up litter on trail

An unknown someone picked up trash on a Mason City trail on Tuesday, leaving behind a message in chalk to remind others to pick up after themselves and throw their own trash away.