Longtime One Vision employee receives promotion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Vision has announced the promotion of one of its own.

Jennifer Pinske, who has been with the nonprofit organization for more than a decade, is its newest chief development officer.

As chief development officer, Pinske will oversee special events, grant writing, donor relations and communications for One Vision.

Pinske, who grew up in northern Minnesota working with individuals with disabilities, accepted her first position with One Vision in 2007 as team coordinator for one of the cottages on the main campus in Clear Lake.

In 2013, she was named development officer.

“My passion for the rights of all people to be treated with dignity and worth have consistently drawn me to be a part of an organization that makes a big impact on others’ lives,” she said in a press release.

Pinske has a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and leisure services with an emphasis in therapeutic recreation from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She attended the University of Delaware National Leadership Institute and completed her fundraising certificate at the University of St. Thomas-Opus College of Business in Minneapolis. She plans to take the Certified Fundraising Executive test this summer.