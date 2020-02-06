Longtime North Iowa caucuser concludes caucus with decision

For Crystal Meier, the Iowa caucus was the culmination of weeks — if not, months — of preparation.

She, like other Iowans, was undecided on the Democratic candidate she planned to support leading up to the first presidential nominating contest in the country.

But on caucus night, Meier, a Mason City resident and longtime caucuser, cast her vote for former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, joining more than 50 others at her precinct who caucused for him.

“It’s always been important for me to align with someone who closest as possible represents my approach to policy,” she said. “I don’t agree with him on every single thing but maybe that’s OK.”

In the weeks leading up to the caucus, her short list of five candidates, including former vice president Joe Biden, Buttigieg, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang dwindled to four.

The week before the caucus, Meier dropped Yang, not because she didn’t like him, but because he doesn’t have the foreign policy experience she feels is necessary for the commander in chief.

Minutes before the start of the caucus Monday evening, she’d narrowed the race down to Biden and Buttigieg.